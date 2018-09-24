TD Power Systems extends gains as board mulls share buyback proposal

-
“The meeting of board of directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, September 26, 2018, inter alia, to consider a proposal for buy back of equity shares of the Company including matters related/incidental thereto and any other matter as the Board of the Directors may decide during the course of the Meeting,” TD Power Systems said in a BSE filing. The company made the announcement on Friday after market hours.
The primary objective of a share buyback programme is to arrest the fall in the value of a stock by reducing the supply of the stock, which essentially pushes up the share price through a better P/E multiple. The other objective is to improve earnings per share (since the same dividend amount is now distributed among fewer shares).
Despite an over 20% rally in past two trading days, the stock of TD Power Systems has underperformed the market by falling 35% in past six months. It hit an all-time low of Rs 110 on Wednesday, September 19, 2018, on the BSE in intra-day trade. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 12.6% during the past six months.
At 09:57 am; the stock was trading 8% higher at Rs 124 against 0.39% fall in the benchmark index. A combined 163,241 equity shares changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE so far.
