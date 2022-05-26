Tech funds run into rough weather in CY22, IT firms' stocks do well

-
ALSO READ
Sensex slips for 3rd day, ends 237 pts down; HDFC duo top drags, ITC up 2%
Infosys Q4 result analysis: Buy, sell or hold? What brokerages suggest
Infosys Q4 net rises 12% YoY; projects revenue growth of 13-15% in FY22-23
TCS Q4 result today: Here are top brokerage expectations on its performance
Infosys Q4 preview: Will high costs dent margin? What top brokerages expect
-
Technology funds are among the worst performers in sectoral funds this year, with returns of -15.5 per cent, according to data from Value Research.
Information Technology (IT) stocks corrected in a relatively strong demand environment and robust revenue growth guidance. Correction has been driven by increase in interest rates, fears of recession in key client geographies and risk to margins.
IT bellwethers TCS, Infosys and Wipro have shed 15 per cent, 25 per cent and 36 per cent.
According to analysts, the Indian IT services sector would continue to benefit from the ongoing digital transformation, particularly aided by cloud adoption. The pace of the journey and funding mechanism, however, will depend on the health of the client.
"In a bad economic environment, clients may either elongate the journey of transformation or create funding through greater cost takeout (including consolidation decisions).
This has an impact on the growth rate. We expect IT spending intensity to increase but growth in spending is a function of client health and economic environment. IT companies that have strong transformational capabilities will gain share, while others may struggle," said a recent note by Kotak Institutional Equities.
"Although we still expect the low penetration levels of public clouds (<30 per cent) and rising penetration of managed services in cloud adoption would continue in the medium term, we think near term macro headwinds driven by sharp rise in interest rates by central banks across the globe to tame sticky high inflation, falling consumer sentiment and cuts in GDP estimates do pose a risk to the continuation of sharp growth rates witnessed in FY21-22," added a Nomura report.
Pharma funds are the next worst performers this year with returns of -14 per cent followed by Infrastructure funds with returns of -7.5 per cent and banking at -5.1 per cent.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU