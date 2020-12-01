Tech Mahindra hits new high on healthy growth outlook, 5G opportunities

-
ALSO READ
Tech Mahindra surges 6% as June quarter earnings beat Street estimates
Tech Mahindra slips over 2% after Q2 result; should you buy the stock?
Tech Mahindra Q2 preview: Analysts see up to 14.7% YoY fall in net profit
Tech Mahindra Q1 preview: PAT may dip 30% YoY; opportunities in 5G eyed
Tech Mahindra Q2 net declines 5.3% to Rs 1,064 cr on higher expenses
-
Shares of Tech Mahindra hit a new high of Rs 909, up 4 per cent, on the BSE on Tuesday on expectation that growth could accelerated going forward based on large deal pipeline and 5G opportunities. The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 890, touched on November 24, 2020.
In the virtual analyst meet, Tech Mahindra highlighted that it is expecting an acceleration in growth based on large deal pipeline (73 large deal potential), healthy pipeline (20 per cent pipeline growth in six months), acceleration in digital technologies and 5G opportunities.
The management believes there is a large multi-billion dollar opportunity in 5G network services (christened Network Services 3.0), and expects the segment to grow at a faster pace than the overall Communications vertical.
"The company is also aiming to reduce revenue volatility by focusing on more annuity type deals. The company expects lower than double digit growth in telecom (around 40 per cent revenues) and higher double digit in enterprise segment (60 per cent of revenues) in FY22. In terms of margins, the company expects to reach 15 per cent by FY22E led by higher offshoring, lower subcontracting cost, reducing focus on low margin geographies, services & customers and pyramid rationalization," ICICI Securities said in a note.
The brokerage firm said it remains positive on the company as it is well poised to capture improving IT spend in communication and digital traction on the enterprise side. Further, in the long term, it believes Tech Mahindra will be a key beneficiary of 5G opportunities. This, coupled with improving margin trajectory and reasonable valuation, bodes well for the company, it said.
On the flipside, Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects a recovery in the Communications vertical (40 per cent of revenue) to precede any re-rating in the stock multiple and hence retans its 'Neutral' rating. "We see the need to invest back into the business as the key limitation to its aim of margin improvement," it said.
At 11:34 am, Tech Mahindra was trading 2 per cent higher at Rs 891 on the BSE, as compared to a 0.85-per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 3.5 million equity shares had changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE till the time of writing of this report.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU