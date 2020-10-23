Tech Mahindra Q2 net profit drops 5% YoY to Rs 1,065 crore

on Friday reported a 5.27 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its net profit at Rs 1,064.6 crore for the quarter ended September 2020 (Q2FY21). The IT services company had posted a profit of Rs 1,123.9 crore in the year-ago period.

On a sequential basis, the numbers grew 9.49 per cent.

The company's revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 9,371.8 crore, up 3.3 per cent YoY and 2.9 per cent QoQ.

The company also declared a special dividend of Rs 15 per equity share of Rs 5 each.

Analysts at Edelweiss Securities had expected to post revenue growth of 2.3 per cent QoQ in constant currency terms and 3.7 per cent in US dollar terms at $1,253 million. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, however, US dollar revenue was estimated to fall by 2.7 per cent. In rupee terms, revenue is seen at Rs 9,306.9 crore, up 2.2 per cent QoQ and 2.6 per cent YoY. CLICK HERE TO READ WHAT ANALYSTS HAD EXPECTED