Tech Mahindra surges over 8%, hits new high as Q1 profit beats estimates

-
ALSO READ
Market Ahead, Feb 1: Top factors that could guide markets this week
JEE Main Result 2021: February result likely to be announced today
TechM Q4 profit rises 34.5% YoY; announces dividend of Rs 30 per share
Here is why TCS shares declined 4% today despite a strong Q4 earnings show
Sensex falls 123 pts as investors book profit in RIL, banks, auto stocks
-
Shares of Tech Mahindra surged 8.5 per cent to Rs 1,224, also its new high, on the BSE in the intra-day trade on Friday after the IT major reported a 39.17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,353 crore for the April-June period of financial year 2021-22 (Q1FY22) as against Rs 972-crore profit posted in the corresponding quarter last year. On quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the profit rose by 25.13 per cent.
The consolidated revenue from operations in Q1FY22 grew 11.98 per cent YoY at Rs 10,198 crore. The company had posted revenue of Rs 9,106 crore in the same period a year ago. Sequentially, the figure rose by 4.8 per cent from Rs 9,730 crore posted in the preceding quarter, led mainly by 4.5 per cent QoQ growth in Enterprise revenues and 2.9 per cent QoQ growth in communications.
The dollar revenue for the quarter was at $1,384 million, up 14.6 per cent YoY and 4.1 per cent QoQ. In constant currency terms, the revenue rose by 3.9 per cent QoQ. Order book, meanwhile, increased from $290 million in Q1FY21 to $815 million in Q1FY22.
The company beat profit expectations by a wide margin as most brokerages had projected the figure to rise between 16-23 per cent YoY. On the revenue front too, the figure was marginally higher than analysts' estimates.
"Tech Mahindra reported a healthy revenue growth, in-line with large cap peers. It has also shown healthy traction in order book. This, coupled with traction in digital technologies, improving 5G spend (on communication & enterprise side), large deals and acceleration in Europe bode well for revenue growth. Additionally, healthy margins also prompt us to be positive on the stock," ICICI Securities said in a note.
Those at Motilal Oswal Financial Services observe that Ebit (earnings before interest tax) margin dipped by 130 basis points (bp) QoQ in Q1FY22 (led by wage hike, visa cost and seasonality in Communications), but was 90bp above their estimate.
"With healthy deal bookings and highest-ever pipeline, we expect Tech Mahindra to deliver revenue growth of 13 per cent in FY22, although it will still be the weakest among our large-cap coverage universe. We continue to stay on the sidelines on Tech Mahindra as we see its stronger business performance as balanced by elevated operational metrics in a supply constrained environment," the brokerage firm said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU