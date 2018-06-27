Technical calls for the day by HDFC Securities: Buy ITC, Bata India

outlook and top by Vinay Rajani, Technical Analyst, HDFC Securities:

View

continued to remain in the narrow range of 10700-10850. Any level above 10850 would confirm bullish breakout from the symmetrical triangle, while close below 10700 would confirm bearish reversal on the charts. Advance decline ratio has been negative for last 10 days, indicating weak market breadth. Any level above 10850 would push Nifty towards next of 11020 in Nifty. Close below 10700 could extend the fall towards far support of 10550.

Buy

CMP: Rs 264.80

Target: Rs 256

Stop loss: Rs 278

From the recent top stock price has corrected 9%. Stock price has reached long term support derived from upward sloping trend line on the charts. Oscillators like RSI and stochastic looks oversold on the short to medium term charts. When most of the large cap, heavy weighted FMCG stocks are not that far from their all time and 52 week highs, is placed 28% from its all time high of 367, throwing good opportunity to accumulate.

We recommend Buying for the of 278, keeping SL at 256.

Buy

CMP: Rs 845.55

Target: Rs 890

Stop loss: Rs 820

In the current month of June 2018, when most of the stocks have been hammered down, Bata managed to register new all time high with jump in volumes. After 3 days of running correction, resumed its uptrend during yesterday’s trading session by rising more than 2.5% with higher volumes. Oscillator and Moving average setup also indicates the bullish trend for the stock.

We recommend Buying for the of 890, keeping SL at 820.

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.