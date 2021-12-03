Tega Industries IPO subscribed 219 times, generated bids worth Rs 95,000 cr

-
Tega Industries’ IPO saw 219 times more demand than shares on offer. The 9.6-million share offering generated bids worth nearly Rs 95,000 crore. The retail portion of the IPO was subscribed 29 times, the wealthy investor portion 666 times and institutional investor portion 216 times. Tega Industries is a manufacturer of consumables for the mining industry. Its IPO was entirely an offer for sale. The price band for the IPO is Rs443 to Rs 453 per share. At the top-end, the company is valued at about 22 times its FY21 earnings and will have a market cap of Rs 3,000 crore.
“Considering the FY21 adjusted EPS of Rs 20.6 on a post-issue basis, the company is going to list at a P/E of 22.02. Its peer namely AIA Engineering is trading at a P/E of 30.4. We assign a ‘subscribe’ rating to the IPO as the company is a leading producer of specialised and “critical to operate” products, with high barriers to replacement or substitution. Also, it is available at a reasonable valuation as compared to its peer,” Marwadi Shares and Finance had said in an IPO note.
Tega Industries is the country’s leading producer of polymer-based mill liners. Other products manufactured by the company include conveyor belts, pump parts and chutes used in mineral ore processing. Majority of its revenues come from copper and gold ore processing sites.
In FY21, the company had recorded net profit of Rs 136 crore on revenues of Rs 806 crore.
