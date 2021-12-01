Tega Industries IPO subscribed 4.7 times on Day-1 on retail interest

The of was subscribed 4.7 times on Wednesday, the first day of the issue. The retail portion of the was subscribed 7.5 times and the wealthy investor portion 4.2 times. is a manufacturer of consumables for the mining industry. Its is entirely an offer for sale. The price band for the IPO is Rs 443 to Rs 453 per share. At the top-end, the company is valued at about 22 times it FY21 earnings and will have a market cap of Rs 3,000 crore.

RateGain IPO to open Dec 7

Rate Gain Travel Technologies’ IPO will open for subscription on December 07. The company has set the price band at Rs 405-425 per share. RateGain is a leading Software as a Service (“SaaS”) company catering to the hospitality and travel industry. Its IPO comprises of Rs 375 crore fresh fund raise and an offer for sale of Rs 960 crore.