Tega Industries subscribed 219 times, becomes 6th most subscribed IPO

-
ALSO READ
Tega Industries IPO subscribed 4.7 times on Day-1 on retail interest
Tega Industries IPO subscribed 13.5x on day-2 on HNI, retail interest
Tega Industries IPO subscribed 219 times, generated bids worth Rs 95,000 cr
Sensex slumps 765pts, Nifty ends below 17,200; Reliance, FMCG, banks weigh
Sensex gains 620 pts, Nifty ends above 17,150; RIL, IT, banks shine
-
Just a day after Star Health and Allied Insurance failed to garner an adequate number of bids, Tega Industries’ initial public offering (IPO) ended with demand for shares exceeding those on offer by a whopping 219 times, indicating that the appetite for initial offers was intact.
Tega Industries received bids for 2.09 billion shares, as against the 9.6-million on offer, with those bids cumulatively worth nearly Rs 95,000 crore. Tega is now the sixth most subscribed IPO in India, and it has received the third highest subscription this year after Latent Views and Paras Defence, which garnered 339x and 304 x subscription, respectively.
The retail portion of the IPO was subscribed 29 times, the wealthy investor portion 666 times, and the institutional investor portion 216 times. The offering of Tega Industries, a manufacturer of consumables for the mining industry, was entirely an offer for sale. It had set the price band for the IPO at Rs 443-453 per share.
At the top end, the company is valued at about 22 times its financial year 2020-21 (FY21) earnings and will have a market capitalisation of Rs 3,000 crore.
The Kolkata-based company is the country’s leading producer of polymer-based mill liners.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU