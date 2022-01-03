Textile shares rally on improved outlook; Sangam, Vardhman hit new highs

-
ALSO READ
Textiles stocks in demand; Vardhman, Siyaram Silk, RSWM hit 52-week highs
IND vs SL HIGHLIGHTS, 3rd ODI: SL win by 3 wickets, India win series 2-1
Century Textiles and Industries stock rises 16.6% after Q1 earnings
IND vs SL 3rd T20 highlights: Sri Lanka wins by 7 wickets, seal series 2-1
India's textile and apparel exports outshine pre-Covid numbers
-
Shares of textile companies continued their northward movement on improved outlook. Vardhman Textiles and Sangam India hit their respective record highs, while Cantabil Retail touched a 52-week high on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade.
In the past one month, Vardhman Textiles, Trident, Alok Industries, Himatsingka Seide and Cantabil Retail have seen their market price risen between 20 per cent and 25 per cent. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 2 per cent during the same period.
According to rating agency CRISIL, the domestic textile industry, which had seen demand slump in fiscal 2021 owing to onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, is firmly on course to recover in fiscal 2022 on the back of reopening of businesses, educational institutions and retail outlets with increase in the vaccinated population. Sanctions on Chinese textiles have boosted Indian textile exports as well.
Government announcements such as the Production Linked Incentive scheme, setting up of mega textile parks, and extension of the Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies scheme are also supporting the sector, the rating agency said. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT
Meanwhile, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Friday decided to defer the hike in tax rate on textiles from 5 per cent to 12 per cent.
"The Indian Textile and Apparel (T&A) production market is $106 billion as of FY21 with around 70 per cent of the demand being driven by the domestic market. India’s T&A exports, which were steady at $36-38bn since FY15, are anticipated to reach an all-time high of $44bn in FY22 ̶ a source of excitement of late for the sector. We believe the sector can grow at 16 per cent CAGR over the next 5 years led by higher exports and stable domestic market demand", analysts at Spark Capital said in an initiate coverage report of the sector.
The Covid pandemic has altered the global T&A supply chain with several apparel brands preferring more than one sourcing destination. Further, the US-China trade war and the subsequent imposition of additional duties on Chinese T&A imports have led to importers in USA scouting for other destinations such as India. We observe that Made-ups sale in India has been a huge beneficiary of this trend and has witnessed robust offtakes over the past 18 months, the analysts said.
Based on conversations with players across the spectrum, they said that there is an ambiguity over whether the current cotton prices and the subsequent yarn-cotton spreads are sustainable, prompting several buyers to be cautious during the current cotton harvest season. "With export demand set to prevail and supply increase being limited, we believe that cotton prices can hold firm over the near-term", an analyst added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU