The big guns: Top 20 mutual funds held 4.5% cash in March, shows data

The top 20 funds held, on average, 4.5 per cent cash as a percentage of their equity holdings at the end of March. Seven funds held more than 5 per cent in cash, with (12.4 per cent), Axis MF (10.2 per cent), and ICICI Prudential MF (9.4 per cent) holding the most cash.

Total equity value for the top 20 AMCs increased 5.1 per cent month on month (MoM) and 35.6 per cent year on year (YoY) in March 2022 versus a MoM rise of 4 per cent (18.9 per cent YoY) for the Nifty50.

Among the top 10 funds, the highest MoM increase was seen in SBI MF (7.2 per cent), HDFC MF (5.7 per cent), Kotak Mahindra MF (5.2 per cent), UTI MF (5 per cent), and Axis MF (4.9 per cent).

Equity value represents the equity exposure of all MF schemes, including balanced and other schemes. Cash is derived by deducting equity AUM from total AUM; only equity growth schemes have been considered for computing cash holding.