The market bias is expected to be negative this year, say experts

The benchmark indices seem to have managed to hold ground, but the overall market breadth has been weak in 2018. The advance-decline ratio for the broad-market BSE 500 index has been deeply in favour of declines in four out of five months of this calendar.

In May, there were three stocks declining for every one advancing, even as the BSE 500 index fell less than two per cent. The trend was largely similar during the first three months of the year. In April, however, when the markets saw a sharp rebound following a 10 per cent correction in the preceding two months, the ...