The rise of DMart's Radhakishan Damani, who got richer during lockdown

Alittle-known story about Radhakishan S Damani, ace investor, retail magnate and India’s second richest man (according to Forbes), is of his transition from early entrepreneurship to the stock market. Educated in Mumbai, where his father worked on Dalal Street, he dropped out of college after studying commerce for a year.

A ball bearings business then engaged his attention; he didn’t want to be involved in the stock market at the time. An uncle, whom he looked up to, is said to have convinced him to make the transition after his father’s death. He asked Damani ...