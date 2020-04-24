Mercedes-Benz India to offer full-range of vehicles online starting Friday

Leader of the pack and luxury car-maker Mercedes-Benz India is on track to offer its full-range of vehicles from a C-Class sedan to a sports car that costs over a crore of rupees, online starting Friday. This year, the company has already seen its online traffic increase ten times officials add and while that does not always translatev into sales, what the German player calls its "Touch-Free" experience, continues to build on staying plugged in with its consumer base.



Under the used car business, more than 150 cars were sold online in the months of January and February in 2020. Martin Schwenk, CEO and MD of Mercedes-Benz India says that "The company has essentially readied its platform through a partnership with Roadster Inc to sell cars to customers Online, which we see increasing in the future." The platform on the company's website will allow a customer for the first time to check out the entire range of cars in close detail, order the vehicle and have it delivered at their doorstep subject to lockdown rules and regulations.





ALSO READ: Working on Rs 1 trn fund for MSMEs to provide liquidity: Nitin Gadkari

Other services that include an online concierge, finance support and product information are all going to be provided digitally or on the phone, Schwenk said. Mercedes-Benz is the first luxury car-maker to go fully online with its sales of cars, with other players that include BMW, Audi, and Jaguar-Land Rover yet to follow. Volumes, of course are another matter.



Lalit Choudary, Chairman and Managing Director of Infinity Cars which retails BMWs, Lamborghinis and Aston Martins says that online sales are not confined to India. "Even in China, consumers rarely complete sales cycles online but what they definitely do it get more information and more data on their aspired purchase," he says." "Brands do drive loyalty when they provide an experience which is almost offered at the point of sale although a hybrid model with online sales would grow the overall luxury pie," he said.



In part, adding online sales for both new and used cars requires all foreign car-makers to align with a third party sales platform such as Mercedes-Benz did with Roadster because of FDI government laws that prohibit direct selling to customers by manufactures. Schwenk expects to see India online numbers to pick up sometime around 2025.





ALSO READ: From Ramayan to cricket: What India watched on TV during Covid-19 lockdown

In part, the move throws bait in waters where fish swim. With a working population that is predominantly working online most of Merc's online customers are younger millennials. "About 60 per cent of our online buyers are under the age of 35," Schwenk said. "Also increasingly women are buying our products accounting for around 16 percent of cars bought." he added.

So can online sales replace the experience of buying a "dream car"?



In the last month, after-market exotic car dealer Big Boy Toyz has seen its online sales reduce by 50 per cent and bricks andmortar deals stop altogether, reducing business almost by three-fourths, however, some transactions are still happening.



Jatin Ahuja, founder of Big Boy Toys says that he has sold around 8 exotic cars worth Rs 9 crores and which include a Mercedes-Benz Maybach and a GLS-63 Merc SUV, after the lockdown. "Almost all of my purchases are restricted to customers who know what they want which is cars that are made in limited runs and not easily available at the prices that I offer them, so they aren't worried about test-drive or instant delivery right now," he said.



For the luxury segment in particular, the battleground will be digital according to Kavan Mukhtyar, Partner & Leader - Automotive, PwC India, who adds that many processes are already online. "It won't ever replace dealers but it will push business processes back to the online seller and the manufacturer," he said.