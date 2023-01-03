The shine is back: Gold prices in India jump to highest in two years

-
ALSO READ
Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal hovering at Rs 52,340
Gold prices see slight rise of Rs 10, silver falls by Rs 300 in early trade
Gold trading at Rs 51,290 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,400/kg
Gold trading at Rs 50,280 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,000/kg
Gold, silver prices unchanged today; yellow metal trading at Rs 53,950
-
Gold prices in India jumped to Rs 55,359 per 10 gram on Tuesday amid a rally in prices of the precious metal internationally, according to the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association.
Gold had hit record highs of Rs 55,901 in August 2020. The yellow metal had closed at Rs 54,942 per 10 gram in the previous trade.
Silver also zoomed to Rs 69,227 per kilogram.
“Comex spot gold prices resumed trading on a positive note in early Asian hours on Tuesday. Safe haven demand pushed the yellow metal's price higher,” said an analyst at HDFC Securities. “Gold prices inched higher hitting a six-month high as market's attention turn to minutes from theFederal Reserve’s policy meeting, due this week.
Minutes from the Fed's December policy meeting on Wednesday could offer hints on the RBI’s tightening path," Navneet Damani, senior V-P-commodity at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 23:24 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU