These stocks never crossed below 200 DMA in 2019; do you own any?

Calendar year 2019 saw aggressive uptrend and an equally fierce downtrend. Starting March, the index surged 11 per cent only to then witness a strong selling pressure from June 2019 to August 2019. The Nifty50 index corrected over 11 per cent during this period, but eventually rose to a new lifetime high of 12,293.

This volatility has seen many stocks gaining new grounds. Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), HDFC Life Insurance Company, Bata India, Bajaj Finserv, and Reliance Industries, are among the stocks that hit new liftime highs. On the flip side, stocks like Dewan ...