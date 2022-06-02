This automobile stock has zoomed 77% in three weeks; nears decade high

-
ALSO READ
Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto: Near-term headwinds may keep auto shares volatile
Analysts cautious on auto stocks amid uneven recovery
Indian Rlys sees 34% rise in automobile freight at 3.35 mn tonnes in FY22
TVS Motor announces £100 mn investment in UK's Norton Motorcycle
Tata Motors, Eicher, Maruti: Will auto shares breakout for bigger gains?
-
Shares of Hindustan Motors were locked at 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 17.35 on the BSE on Thursday, on the back of heavy volumes. Till 10:15 am; around 11.68 million equity shares, representing 5.6 per cent of total equity, had changed hands on the NSE and BSE.
The stock traded close to its 52-week high of Rs 18.20 that it had touched on October 19, 2021. It also traded at its highest level since August 2011. In the past three weeks, the stock has zoomed 77 per cent from Rs 9.83 on May 12, 2022. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up nearly 5 per cent during the same period. Earlier, the stock had hit a record high of Rs 111 on April 8, 1992.
Meanwhile, the exchanges sought clarification from Hindustan Motors on May 30, 2022 with reference to significant movement in price, in order to ensure and safeguard investors on latest relevant information about the company. The reply is awaited.
That apart, the company was compelled to declare 'suspension of work' at its Uttarpara Plant on May 24,2014 due to low productivity, growing indiscipline, shortage of funds and lack of demand for products.
In its FY21 annual report, the company had said that it aimed to revive operations and had started process of rationalising cost post suspension of work at Uttarpara plant. Also, the company has been engaged in scouting tie-ups with potential investors or strategic partners who can introduce newer product portfolios in the market and infuse capital into the company. Besides that, the company is considering various measures including alternative use of fixed assets to generate revenue.
"The suspension of work at Uttarpara Plant and lay off at Pithampur Plant are continuing as it is unviable to operate the two plants under present business conditions. The company is also in the process of selling identified assets subject to necessary approvals to improve net worth as well as immediate cash generation to meet its financial obligations," the company said.
That said, Hindustan Motors is likely in talks with an European auto company focused on the electric vehicle (EV) space for a joint venture. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed and due diligence is expected to start shortly and will take 2-3 months to conclude, according to a Business Standard report. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU