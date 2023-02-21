JUST IN
Zen Technologies hits record high; up 35% in one month on robust Q3 results
Minda Corp slips 9% in 3 days after it acquires 15.7% stake in Pricol
Power stocks surge as govt orders coal-based plants to run at full capacity
Nifty Pharma dips to 7-mth low; bears may gain control if breaks 52-wk low
Combined equity market value of 10 Adani Group firms slips below $100 bn
BSE Capital Goods index nears record high; Siemens, L&T gain up to 3%
Delhivery jumps 5%, gains 14% in seven straight days post Q3 results
Marine Electricals rallies 5% after it bags order from Goa Shipyard
Uflex drops 4%, hits 52-wk low on report of Income-Tax raid at Noida office
Adani Power hits fourth 5% upper circuit; No respite for Adani Green
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Indian jeweller Joyalukkas withdraws $278 million IPO, reason not clear
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

This beaten down pharma stock has zoomed over 50% in last 11 trading days

Shares of Dishman Carbogen Amcis zoomed 14 per cent to Rs 124 on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade on the back of heavy volumes

Topics
Buzzing stocks | Stock Market | Pharma stocks

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Carbogen Amcis' facility in Bubendorf (Switzerland)
Carbogen Amcis' facility in Bubendorf (Switzerland)

Shares of Dishman Carbogen Amcis zoomed 14 per cent to Rs 124 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade on the back of heavy volumes. In the past 11 trading days, the stock of the pharmaceutical company has zoomed 51 per cent from a level of Rs 81.90 on February 6.

At 13:04 pm; Dishman was up 13 per cent at Rs 122.95 as compared to a 0.03 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 6.44 million equity shares representing 4.1 per cent of total equity of Dishman changed had hands on the NSE and BSE.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis is a fully integrated CRAMS (Contract Research & Manufacturing) company with strong capabilities right from process research & development to late stage clinical and commercial manufacturing and supply of API to innovator pharmaceutical companies.

The company has global presence with development and manufacturing sites in Switzerland, UK, France, Netherlands, India, and China.

Dishman provides end-to-end integrated high-value niche CRAMS offering and has comprehensive product offerings which include APIs, high potent APIs, intermediates, phase transfer catalysts, vitamin D analogues, cholesterol, lanolin-related products, antiseptic and disinfectant formulations.

However, in the past one year, the stock has underperformed the market by falling 31 per cent as compared to a 5 per cent rally in the S&P BSE Sensex. It has corrected 38 per cent from its 52-week high level of Rs 201, touched on April 5, 2022. It had hit a record high of Rs 397 on January 25, 2018.

On February 13, 2023, Anvil Wealth Management Private Limited had purchased 1.19 million shares representing 0.76 per cent of total equity of Dishman at price of Rs 99.44 per share on the NSE, the exchange data shows. The names of the sellers were not ascertained immediately. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS

Meanwhile, for the October-December quarter (Q3FY23), Dishman reported a 32.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit of Rs 46.96 crore against Rs 35.38 crore in Q3FY22. Net revenue increased 13.8 per cent YoY to Rs 639.8 crore from Rs 562.08 crore in the year ago quarter.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin however, contracted to 18 per cent in Q3FY23 compared to 19.5 per cent in Q3FY22 due to lower EBITDA margin for the India business, especially for the Bavla site due to certain one time EDQM expenses and lower EBITDA margin for the Dutch business due to higher prices of raw materials and higher energy costs.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Buzzing stocks

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 13:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.