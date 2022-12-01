JUST IN
Stock performance remains polarized even as Sensex, Nifty scale new highs
TCS, Tata Coffee: 5 Tata Group stocks that you can bet on for a good return
Proposed gas price revision to bring short-term relief to CGDs: Analysts
BLS Int'l at new high on fixing record date for 1:1 bonus; up 12% in 2 days
What's powering the rally in Reliance Industries' stock?
Cement shares in focus; JK Lakshmi, Dalmia, JK Cement up over 12% in 1 mth
Likhitha Infra soars 22% in two days as Ashish Kacholia buys 2% stake
Nifty IT index surges 2%; Infy, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Coforge gain up to 3%
Nifty on track to hit 20,000; Sensex target at 70,000 levels: Analysts
NSE, SGX aim to start joint derivatives project by second quarter
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Stock performance remains polarized even as Sensex, Nifty scale new highs
Business Standard

This beverages company's stock has zoomed 54% in 6 days; hits 5-year high

Shares of Orient Beverages were locked in the 5-per cent upper circuit for a sixth straight trading day, hitting a five-year high of Rs 179.05 on the BSE on Thursday

Topics
Buzzing stocks | Markets | Ramesh Chauhan Bisleri International

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Bisleri, packaged water company

Shares of Orient Beverages were locked in the 5-per cent upper circuit for a sixth straight trading day, hitting a five-year high of Rs 179.05 on the BSE on Thursday. The stock has zoomed 54 per cent during the period.

Moreover, in the past one month, the stock has rallied 81 per cen, as compared to 3.8 per cent gain in the S&P BSE Sensex. It was trading at its highest level since July 2017.

Around 4,712 shares have, so far, changed hands on the counter, and there are pending buy orders for 13,256 shares on the BSE, exchange data shows. Currently, the stock is classified in the 'X' category on the BSE. X group consists of all those stocks which are only listed on BSE and are settled on a trade-to-trade basis.

Orient Beverages is engaged in the manufacturing, trading and marketing of packaged drinking water and carbonated soft drinks under the trade brand 'BISLERI', a pioneer in packaged drinking water industry. It has franchise license from Bisleri International Private Limited (BIPL) for production and distribution of packaged drinking water and carbonated soft drinks. The company has set up its own manufacturing plants in the state of West Bengal. The company has further expanded its business in the state of Jharkhand.

With regards to significant movement in price of the security, Orient Beverages clarified that there is no event or development in the Company, which may be a reason for significant movement in the price of security of our Company and/or we need to make disclosure of the same.

"There are reports in the electronic and print media that the 'Tata Group' is in the process of acquisition or has acquired trade brand 'Bisleri' against certain consideration. This may be one of reasons for fluctuation in the price of our scrip," Orient Beverages said. READ HERE

"However, as on date, we have no official communication from BIPL in this regard. Hence, we are not in a position to inform you more details or impact of the deal on our Company," the company said.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Buzzing stocks

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 13:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.