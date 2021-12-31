This stock has zoomed 65% in 3 trading days on reporting H1FY22 turnaround

Responsive Industries has witnessed a phenomenal rally in the last three trading sessions after the company announced its quarterly and half-yearly numbers for the period ended September 2021 on December 28, 2021.

The stock has zoomed a whopping 65.1 per cent from levels of Rs 106.85 (closing price on December 28) to an intraday high of Rs 176.50 today.

As of 11 am, the stock was up 16.3 per cent at Rs 175.20, backed by a volume of 1.84 shares versus its two-week average traded volume of around 82,000 shares on the BSE. Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex was up 0.7 per cent at 58,174.

According to the release issued by the company to the BSE, for the half-year ended September 2021. The company reported a turnaround with a net profit of Rs 6.60 crore as against a net loss of Rs 4.13 crore for the half-year ended September 2020. Total income grew by 14.7 per cent to Rs 180.93 crore from Rs 157.72 crore in the same abvoe mentioned period.

However on the quarterly basis, the company's net profit for the quarter ended September 2021 declined by 16 per cent to Rs 4.85 crore when compared with Rs 5.77 crore profit reported in the September 2020 quarter. Total income, however, was more or less similar around Rs 110 crore.