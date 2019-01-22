This year will be all about stock-picking: ICICI Pru MF's Nimesh Shah

Election years have historically proved to be volatile, providing investors with intermittent investment opportunities, says Nimesh Shah, managing director & chief executive officer of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund. In an interaction with Ashley Coutinho, he says the best way to accumulate equities in these times is to opt for the systematic investment route.

Edited excerpts: What is your outlook for the market? From a valuation standpoint, the Indian equity market is fairly valued. Policy decisions by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), end of the bond-buying programme by central banks ...