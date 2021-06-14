Tide Water, Easy Trip, Prozone Intu, RCom zoom over 100% in a month

Shares of Tide Water Oil (India), Intu Properties, Easy Trip Planners and Reliance Communications (RCom) are among few stocks that have seen their market price more than double in the past one month on the back of positive corporate announcements.

Among individual stocks, Tide Water Oil was locked in the upper circuit for the second straight day, up 5 per cent at Rs 12,030.80 after the company announced a 1:1 bonus issue, dividend of Rs 200 per share, and a stock split from Rs 5 to Rs 2. The stock had hit a record high of Rs 12,991 on June 7, 2021, after the company, on May 26, announced the stock split and bonus issue plans.

The board of directors of Tide Water Oil, at their meeting held on Thursday, June 10, 2021, approved the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. one bonus share for every share held in the company on the record date. The company also declared a sub-division of the face value of equity shares from Rs 5 to Rs 2. Generally, a company plans to go for a stock split to make the shares more affordable for small retail investors and increase liquidity. The company has fixed July 27, 2021, as the record date for ascertaining shareholders for bonus issue and stock split.

The board also recommended a final dividend of 4,000 per cent (Rs 200 per share) on face value of Rs 5 per share (i.e. before sub-division of shares and bonus issue) for the financial year 2020-21 subject to the approval of the shareholders, absorbing a sum of Rs 69.70 crore.

Shares of Intu Properties have zoomed 177 per cent in the past one month from Rs 20.35 to Rs 56.55 on the BSE. At 12:20 pm, the stock was locked in the lower circuit of 5 per cent at Rs 51.15, with around 2 million pending sell orders on the NSE and BSE.

Ace investors Radhakishan Damani and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owned more than a 1 per cent stake in the realty firm Intu Properties at the end of Q4FY21. As of March 31, 2021, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 3.15 million shares or a 2.06 per cent stake, while Radhakishan Damani held 1.93 million shares or a 1.26 per cent stake in Prozone Intu Properties, shareholding pattern data shows.

Prozone Intu Properties is a debt-free company and has assets worth over Rs 2,000 crore, with more than 3 million sq ft of land under development. The company is a focused retail-led and residential mixed-use real estate development company. Besides, it has a strong presence in Tier II and Tier III cities in India. The company's partner Intu Properties Plc, UK owns and manages 12 of the top 20 UK Shopping Centre's including Iconic Lakeside Thurrock, Trafford Centre and Metro Centre amongst others. They are the second-largest REITs in the UK and amongst the top 20 REITs in the world with assets in the UK, Spain and India.

Shares of Easy Trip Planners too dipped 10 per cent to Rs 398.70 on the BSE in intra-day trade today. Currently, the stock of the travel support services company was trading 6 per cent lower at Rs 418. Despite today’s correction, the scrip has surged 121 per cent in the last one month on anticipation that pent up demand will boost the travel and tourism segment post the ease of travel restrictions and vaccination drive carried out by the government. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 5.4 per cent during the same period.

The company had hit a 52-week high of Rs 233.15 during the intra-day session of its stock market debut on March 19, 2021. The company had raised Rs 510 crore through an initial public offer (IPO) with an issue price of Rs 187 per share. The company operates the EaseMyTrip.com website. It offers a comprehensive range of travel-related products and services for end-to-end travel solutions, including airline tickets (94 per cent of revenues), hotels and holiday packages (5 per cent of revenues), rail tickets, bus tickets and taxis, as well as, ancillary value-added services such as travel insurance, visa processing and tickets for activities and attractions.

Shares of Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) telecom services company RCom too has seen its market price more than double or rise 110 per cent to Rs 3.72 from Rs 1.77 one month before. The stock was trading close to its 52-week high level of Rs 4.33 touched on July 29, 2020.

Besides RCom, other ADAG stocks such as Reliance Power, Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Capital, Reliance Home Finance and Reliance Naval and Engineering have rallied in the range of 63 per cent and 193 per cent thus far in the current financial year 2021-22. CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS