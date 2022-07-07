Titan Company extends rally, surges 8% on robust sales in June quarter

-
ALSO READ
Titan Company down 3% as Jewellery biz crawls in Q4 amid rising gold prices
Titan, Kalyan Jewellers: 5 jewellery related shares to bet ahead of Q3 nos
Weak sentiment, gold price volatility take sheen off Titan Company
Titan Q3 net zooms 91% to Rs 1,004 cr, revenue up 37% on robust demand
Want to get your old gold jewellery hallmarked? Check costs, other features
-
Shares of Titan Company surged 8 per cent to Rs 2,170.95 on the BSE in Thursday's intra-day trade after the company said its total sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2022-23 (Q1FY23) grew 205 per cent year-on-year (YoY) led by strong wedding demand and a low base.
Further, the revenue came in at 3-year CAGR of 20.5 per cent over Q1FY20. The business in April-June 2022 was near normal after a gap of two years, the company said.
The stock has rallied 11 per cent in the past two trading days, and 19 per cent from its 10-month low of Rs 1,827 touched on July 1 in the intra-day trade. However, in the past three months, Titan has underperformed the market by falling 13 per cent, as compared to 8.5 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,768 on March 21, 2022.
At 09:38 am, Titan was trading 6 per cent higher at Rs 2,127.30, as against 0.67 per cent rise in the benchmark index.
In Q1FY23, jewellery revenue nearly tripled, clocking a growth of 207 per cent. The Division had a good start to FY23 with robust sales on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya in May month after 2 years of Covid induced lockdowns in this period. Both walk-ins and buyers grew in-line with revenues whereas ticket size marginally improved compared to Q1FY22, Titan Company said in its exchange filing. READ HERE
Meanwhile, watches & wearables division achieved its highest-ever quarterly revenue in Q1FY23, growing 158 per cent YoY with healthy growth witnessed across all brands and products. The key channels of Multi-Brand Retail (MBR), Titan World and Large Format Stores (LFS) continued on their growth trajectory from FY22. The wedding season drove demand for all brands in Apr’22 and May’22, it said.
"In the Jewelry industry, which is organizing at a rapid space, Titan is clearly at the vanguard among organized players in leading this growth. Its runway for growth is long, with a market share of around 6 per cent. Unlike other high-growth categories, the competitive intensity from organized and unorganized peers in Jewelry is considerably weaker," Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in a stock update.
"Titan remains our top pick in the largecap Consumption space in India, with strong earnings growth visibility and compounding by ~20 per cent for an elongated period of time," the brokerage firm added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU