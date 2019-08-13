To allay concerns, govt must take business-friendly steps: Mukul Kochhar

Cost of equity capital has risen in India because of the introduction of new taxes, said Mukul Kochhar, co-head of equities, Investec India. The government should take steps to improve business sentiment, which might weigh on India’s valuation premium to other markets, Kochhar told Samie Modak.

Edited excerpts: What factors are responsible for the latest sell-off? The latest correction has both global and domestic elements to it. On the global front, the escalating trade war is threatening to push the major global economies into a recession. A weakening yuan typically sparks ...