Today's picks: Asian Paints to Coal India, hot stocks to watch on Tuesday

Nifty

Current: 12,263 (fut: 12,276)

Target: NA

Stop long positions at 12,175. Stop short positions at 12,350. Big moves could go till 12,075, 12,425. A long 12,200p (16), short 12,100p (6) could gain 15-20 if the index breaks support at 12,200.

Bank Nifty

Current: 32,336 (fut: 32,339)

Target: NA

Stop long positions at 32,175. Stop short positions at 32,500. Big moves could go till 32,700, 31,975. Trend could go strongly negative.

Current: Rs 1,808

Target: Rs 1,840

Keep a stop at Rs 802 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 785 and Rs 788. Book profits at Rs 782.

Coal India

Current: Rs 197

Target: Rs 193

Keep a stop at Rs 199 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 194 and Rs 195. Book profits at Rs 193.

Current: Rs 295

Target: Rs 290

Keep a stop at Rs 298 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 291 and Rs 292. Book profits at Rs 290.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated