Today's picks: Asian Paints to Coal India, hot stocks to watch on Tuesday

-
ALSO READ
Today's picks: From Infosys to CIL, hot stocks to watch on Wednesday
Today's picks: From Infosys to YES Bank, hot stocks to watch on Thursday
Today's picks: From UPL to Coal India, hot stocks to watch on Tuesday
Today's picks: From India Oil Corp to ITC, hot stock to watch on Tuesday
Today's picks: From TCS to Hero MotoCorp, hot stocks to watch on Tuesday
-
Nifty
Current: 12,263 (fut: 12,276)
Target: NA
Stop long positions at 12,175. Stop short positions at 12,350. Big moves could go till 12,075, 12,425. A long 12,200p (16), short 12,100p (6) could gain 15-20 if the index breaks support at 12,200.
Bank Nifty
Current: 32,336 (fut: 32,339)
Target: NA
Stop long positions at 32,175. Stop short positions at 32,500. Big moves could go till 32,700, 31,975. Trend could go strongly negative.
Current: Rs 1,808
Target: Rs 1,840
Keep a stop at Rs 802 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 785 and Rs 788. Book profits at Rs 782.
Coal India
Current: Rs 197
Target: Rs 193
Keep a stop at Rs 199 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 194 and Rs 195. Book profits at Rs 193.
Current: Rs 295
Target: Rs 290
Keep a stop at Rs 298 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 291 and Rs 292. Book profits at Rs 290.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU