JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Daily Stockwatch

Sebi bans three persons for 7 years for creating sham identities
Business Standard

Today's picks: Asian Paints to Coal India, hot stocks to watch on Tuesday

For Asian Paints keep a stop at Rs 802 and go short

Devangshu Datta 

Equity fund managers buy Infosys, sell Reliance Industries in October

Nifty

Current: 12,263 (fut: 12,276)

Target: NA

Stop long positions at 12,175. Stop short positions at 12,350. Big moves could go till 12,075, 12,425. A long 12,200p (16), short 12,100p (6) could gain 15-20 if the index breaks support at 12,200.

Bank Nifty

Current: 32,336 (fut: 32,339)

Target: NA

Stop long positions at 32,175. Stop short positions at 32,500. Big moves could go till 32,700, 31,975. Trend could go strongly negative.

Asian Paints

Current: Rs 1,808

Target: Rs 1,840

Keep a stop at Rs 802 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 785 and Rs 788. Book profits at Rs 782.

Coal India

Current: Rs 197

Target: Rs 193

Keep a stop at Rs 199 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 194 and Rs 195. Book profits at Rs 193.

ZEEL

Current: Rs 295

Target: Rs 290

Keep a stop at Rs 298 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 291 and Rs 292. Book profits at Rs 290.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
First Published: Tue, December 24 2019. 01:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU