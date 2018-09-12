Today's picks: Bharti Infra to Power Grid, hot stocks to watch on Wednesday

JUST IN
For Bharti Infratel, keep a stop at Rs 272 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 267 and Rs 268

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty

Current: 11,287 (fut: 11,331)
Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 11,245. Stop-short positions at 114,10. Big moves could go till 11,450, 11,175. A long 11,200p (84), short 11,100p (58) could gain 10-15 if the index falls below 11,200.

Bank Nifty

Current: 26,807 (futures: 26,930)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 26,775. Stop-short positions at 27,025. Big moves could go till 26,500, 27,350. Downtrend may continue.

Bharti Infratel

Current price: Rs 270

Target price: Rs 266

Keep a stop at Rs 272 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 267 and Rs 268.

Book profits at Rs 266.

Power Grid

Current price: Rs 187

Target price: Rs 183

Keep a stop at Rs 189 and go short. Add to

the position between Rs 184 and Rs 185.

Book profits at Rs 183.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated.
First Published: Wed, September 12 2018. 06:30 IST

