Today's picks: Bharti Infra to Power Grid, hot stocks to watch on Wednesday

Nifty
Current: 11,287 (fut: 11,331)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 11,245. Stop-short positions at 114,10. Big moves could go till 11,450, 11,175. A long 11,200p (84), short 11,100p (58) could gain 10-15 if the index falls below 11,200.
Bank Nifty
Current: 26,807 (futures: 26,930)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 26,775. Stop-short positions at 27,025. Big moves could go till 26,500, 27,350. Downtrend may continue.
Bharti Infratel
Current price: Rs 270
Target price: Rs 266
Keep a stop at Rs 272 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 267 and Rs 268.
Book profits at Rs 266.
Power Grid
Current price: Rs 187
Target price: Rs 183
Keep a stop at Rs 189 and go short. Add to
the position between Rs 184 and Rs 185.
Book profits at Rs 183.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated.
