Today's picks: From Bajaj Auto to ITC, hot stocks to watch on Tuesday

Nifty
Current: 11,085 (fut: 11,095)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 11,025. Stop-short positions at 11,170. Big moves could go till 11,225, 10,975. A long 11,200c (13), long 11,000p (25) could double if there's a big move before settlement.
Bank Nifty
Current: 27,008 (fut: 27,056)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 26,950. Stop-short positions at 27,150. Big moves could go till 27,350, 26,750. The trend looks positive.
Bajaj Auto
Current price: Rs 2,684
Target price: Rs 2,655
Keep a stop at Rs 2,700 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 2,665 and Rs 2,670. Book profits at Rs 2,655.
ITC
Current price: Rs 284
Target price: Rs 288
Keep a stop at Rs 282 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 286 and Rs 287. Book profits at Rs 288.
PowerGrid
Current price: Rs 177
Target price: Rs 173.5
Keep a stop at Rs 179 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 174 and Rs 175. Book profits at Rs 173.5.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
