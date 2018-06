Today's picks: From Bharti Infratel to HDFC, hot stocks to watch today

Current: 10,741 (fut: 10,732)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 10,675. Stop-short positions at 10,800. Big moves could go till 10,850, 10,600. A long 10,700p (55),

short 10,600c (28) could

gain 15-20 if the index drops below 10,675.

Bank

Current: 26,497 (fut: 26,470)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 26,350. Stop-short positions at

26,600. Big moves could go

till 26,800, 26,125. Trend has negative bias.

Bharti Infratel

Current price: Rs 279

Target price: Rs 273

Keep a stop at Rs282 and go short. Add to the position between Rs274 and Rs275.

Book profits at Rs273.

Current price: Rs 646

Target price: Rs 637

Keep a stop at Rs652 and go

short. Add to the position between Rs638 and Rs640.

Book profits at Rs637.

Current price: Rs1,858

Target price: Rs1,890

Keep a stop at Rs1,840

and go long. Add to the position between Rs1,880 and Rs1,885. Book profits at Rs1,890.





Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated