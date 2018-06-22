JUST IN
Today's picks: From Bharti Infratel to HDFC, hot stocks to watch today

For BhartiInfratel, keep a stop at Rs282 and go short. Add to the position between Rs274 and Rs275

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty

Current: 10,741 (fut: 10,732)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 10,675. Stop-short positions at 10,800. Big moves could go till 10,850, 10,600. A long 10,700p (55),

short 10,600c (28) could

gain 15-20 if the index drops below 10,675.

Bank Nifty

Current: 26,497 (fut: 26,470)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 26,350. Stop-short positions at

26,600. Big moves could go

till 26,800, 26,125. Trend has negative bias.

Bharti Infratel

Current price: Rs 279

Target price: Rs 273

Keep a stop at Rs282 and go short. Add to the position between Rs274 and Rs275.

Book profits at Rs273.

UPL

Current price: Rs 646

Target price: Rs 637

Keep a stop at Rs652 and go

short. Add to the position between Rs638 and Rs640.

Book profits at Rs637.

HDFC

Current price: Rs1,858

Target price: Rs1,890

Keep a stop at Rs1,840

and go long. Add to the position between Rs1,880 and Rs1,885. Book profits at Rs1,890.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
First Published: Fri, June 22 2018. 01:24 IST

