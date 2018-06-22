Today's picks: From Bharti Infratel to HDFC, hot stocks to watch today

-
Current: 10,741 (fut: 10,732)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 10,675. Stop-short positions at 10,800. Big moves could go till 10,850, 10,600. A long 10,700p (55),
short 10,600c (28) could
gain 15-20 if the index drops below 10,675.
Bank Nifty
Current: 26,497 (fut: 26,470)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 26,350. Stop-short positions at
26,600. Big moves could go
till 26,800, 26,125. Trend has negative bias.
Bharti Infratel
Current price: Rs 279
Target price: Rs 273
Keep a stop at Rs282 and go short. Add to the position between Rs274 and Rs275.
Book profits at Rs273.
Current price: Rs 646
Target price: Rs 637
Keep a stop at Rs652 and go
short. Add to the position between Rs638 and Rs640.
Book profits at Rs637.
Current price: Rs1,858
Target price: Rs1,890
Keep a stop at Rs1,840
and go long. Add to the position between Rs1,880 and Rs1,885. Book profits at Rs1,890.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
