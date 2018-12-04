Today's picks: From HIndalco to Sun Pharma, hot stocks to watch on Tuesday

-
ALSO READ
Nifty Pharma index up for fifth straight day; Sun Pharma up 14% in a week
Sun Pharma: Governance issues, margin pressures expected to weigh on stock
Nifty Pharma index hits 52-week high; Cipla, Sun Pharma touch 52-week highs
Today's picks: From Sun Pharma to Vedanta, hot stocks to watch on Friday
Today's picks: From Sun Pharma to HPCL, hot stocks to watch on Friday
-
Nifty
Current: 10,884 (fut: 10,931)
Target: NA
Stop-short positions at 11,010. Big moves could go till 11,075, 10,775. A long 11,100c (107), short 11,200c (72) could gain 10-15 if the index climbs above 11,000.
Bank Nifty
Current: 26,857 (fut: 26,963)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 26,850.
Stop-short positions at 27,100. Big moves could go till 27,325, 26,625. Trend remains bullish.
HIndalco
Current price: Rs 233
Target price: Rs 238
Keep a stop at Rs 231 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 236 and Rs 237.
Book profits at Rs 238.
Hind Unilever
Current price: Rs 1,825
Target price: Rs 1,860
Keep a stop at Rs 1,815 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,845 and Rs 1,855. Book profits at Rs 1,860.
Sun Pharma
Current price: Rs 455
Target price: Rs 446
Keep a stop at Rs 459 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 448 and Rs 450.
Book profits at Rs 446.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU