Today's picks: From HIndalco to Sun Pharma, hot stocks to watch on Tuesday

Nifty

Current: 10,884 (fut: 10,931)

Target: NA



Stop-long positions at 10,845.

Stop-short positions at 11,010. Big moves could go till 11,075, 10,775. A long 11,100c (107), short 11,200c (72) could gain 10-15 if the index climbs above 11,000.

Bank Nifty

Current: 26,857 (fut: 26,963)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 26,850.

Stop-short positions at 27,100. Big moves could go till 27,325, 26,625. Trend remains bullish.

HIndalco

Current price: Rs 233

Target price: Rs 238

Keep a stop at Rs 231 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 236 and Rs 237.

Book profits at Rs 238.



Current price: Rs 1,825

Target price: Rs 1,860

Keep a stop at Rs 1,815 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,845 and Rs 1,855. Book profits at Rs 1,860.



Current price: Rs 455

Target price: Rs 446

Keep a stop at Rs 459 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 448 and Rs 450.

Book profits at Rs 446.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated