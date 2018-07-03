Today's picks: From HPCL to Infosys, hot stocks to watch today

-
Current: 10,657 (fut: 10,645), target: NA
Stop-long positions at 10,570. Stop-short positions at 10,725.
Big moves could go till 10,775, 10,520. A long 10,600p (119), short 10,500p (85) could gain 15-20 if the index falls till 10,575.
Bank Nifty
Current: 26,230 (fut: 26,240)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 26,125. Stop-short positions at 26,375. Big moves could go till 26,550, 25,900. Trend seems to be negative.
Hero MotoCorp
Current price: Rs 3,415
Target price: Rs 3,360
Keep a stop at Rs 3,450 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 3,370 and Rs 3,380. Book profits at Rs 3,360.
Current price: Rs 260
Target price: Rs 255
Keep a stop at Rs 262 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 256 and Rs 257.
Book profits at Rs 255.
Current price: Rs 1,335
Target price: Rs 1,355
Keep a stop at Rs 1,325 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,345 and Rs 1,350. Book profits at Rs 1,355.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
