Today's picks: From Nifty to PowerGrid, hot stocks to watch on Tuesday

-
ALSO READ
Private financials, IT, FMCG, Reliance lead Nifty 50 to record high
Today's picks: From Bajaj Finance to Infosys, hot stocks to watch on Friday
Today's picks: From HDFC to PowerGrid, hot stocks to watch on Thursday
GAIL, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv from Nifty 50 hit new highs
Nifty outlook and stock ideas by Tradebulls for today
-
Nifty
Current: 11,582 (fut: 11,623), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 11,540.
Stop-short positions at 11,705.
Big moves could go till 11,500, 11,775.
A long 11,500p (99), short 11,400p (72) could gain 15-20
if the index drops below 11,500.
Bank Nifty
Current: 27,819 (fut: 27,962)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 27,800.
Stop-short positions at 28,100.
Big moves could go till 28,275, 27,600.
Trend may stay negative.
Bajaj Finance
Current price: Rs 2,724
Target price: Rs 2,680
Keep a stop at Rs 2,750 and go short.
Add to the position between Rs 2685 and Rs 2700.
Book profits at Rs 2,680.
PowerGrid
Current price: Rs 195
Target price: Rs 190
Keep a stop at Rs 197 and go short.
Add to the position between Rs 191 and Rs 192.
Book profits at Rs 190.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU