Today's picks: From Nifty to PowerGrid, hot stocks to watch on Tuesday

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Bajaj Finance and PowerGrid

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty

Current: 11,582 (fut: 11,623), Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 11,540.

Stop-short positions at 11,705.

Big moves could go till 11,500, 11,775.

A long 11,500p (99), short 11,400p (72) could gain 15-20

if the index drops below 11,500.

Bank Nifty

Current: 27,819 (fut: 27,962)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 27,800.

Stop-short positions at 28,100.

Big moves could go till 28,275, 27,600.

Trend may stay negative.

Bajaj Finance

Current price: Rs 2,724

Target price: Rs 2,680

Keep a stop at Rs 2,750 and go short.

Add to the position between Rs 2685 and Rs 2700.

Book profits at Rs 2,680.

PowerGrid

Current price: Rs 195

Target price: Rs 190

Keep a stop at Rs 197 and go short.

Add to the position between Rs 191 and Rs 192.

Book profits at Rs 190.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
First Published: Tue, September 04 2018. 06:30 IST

