Today's picks: From Sun Pharma to Tata Steel, hot stocks to watch on Friday

Nifty



Current: 11,245 (fut: 11,276), Target: NA



Stop-long positions at 11,175.

Stop-short positions at 11,375. Big moves could go till 11,400, 11,125. A long 11,200p (106), short 11,100p (76), could gain 15-20 if the index drops till 11,175.

Bank Nifty



Current: 27,356 (fut: 27,437)



Target: NA



Stop-long positions at 27,275. Stop-short positions at 27,575. Big moves could go till 27,050, 277,50.

Trend could stay negative.

Sun Pharma



Current price: Rs 580



Target price: Rs 590



Keep a stop at Rs 575 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 586 and Rs 589.

Book at Rs 590.

Tata Steel



Current price: Rs 554



Target price: Rs 542



Keep a stop at Rs 559 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 546 and Rs 548.

Book at Rs 542.





Current price: Rs 373



Target price: Rs 367



Keep a stop at Rs 376 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 368 and Rs 369.

Book at Rs 367.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated