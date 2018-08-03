JUST IN
Q1FY19 earnings review: Key takeaways from the top 10 sectors
Today's picks: From Sun Pharma to Tata Steel, hot stocks to watch on Friday

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty

Current: 11,245 (fut: 11,276), Target: NA


Stop-long positions at 11,175.

Stop-short positions at 11,375. Big moves could go till 11,400, 11,125. A long 11,200p (106), short 11,100p (76), could gain 15-20 if the index drops till 11,175.

Bank Nifty

Current: 27,356 (fut: 27,437)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 27,275. Stop-short positions at 27,575. Big moves could go till 27,050, 277,50.

Trend could stay negative.

Sun Pharma

Current price: Rs 580

Target price: Rs 590

Keep a stop at Rs 575 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 586 and Rs 589.

Book profits at Rs 590.

Tata Steel

Current price: Rs 554

Target price: Rs 542

Keep a stop at Rs 559 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 546 and Rs 548.

Book profits at Rs 542.

Bharti Airtel

Current price: Rs 373

Target price: Rs 367

Keep a stop at Rs 376 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 368 and Rs 369.

Book profits at Rs 367.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
First Published: Fri, August 03 2018. 06:30 IST

