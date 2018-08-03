Today's picks: From Sun Pharma to Tata Steel, hot stocks to watch on Friday

-
Nifty
Current: 11,245 (fut: 11,276), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 11,175.
Stop-short positions at 11,375. Big moves could go till 11,400, 11,125. A long 11,200p (106), short 11,100p (76), could gain 15-20 if the index drops till 11,175.
Bank Nifty
Current: 27,356 (fut: 27,437)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 27,275. Stop-short positions at 27,575. Big moves could go till 27,050, 277,50.
Trend could stay negative.
Sun Pharma
Current price: Rs 580
Target price: Rs 590
Keep a stop at Rs 575 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 586 and Rs 589.
Book profits at Rs 590.
Tata Steel
Current price: Rs 554
Target price: Rs 542
Keep a stop at Rs 559 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 546 and Rs 548.
Book profits at Rs 542.
Bharti Airtel
Current price: Rs 373
Target price: Rs 367
Keep a stop at Rs 376 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 368 and Rs 369.
Book profits at Rs 367.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
