Today's picks: From Sun Pharma to Tata Steel, hot stocks to watch on Friday

Nifty
Current: 10,905 (fut: 10915)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 10,825. Stop-short positions at 10,995. Big moves could go till 11,050, 10,750. A long 10,700p (52), short 10,600p (35) could gain 10-15 if the index tests 10,825.
Bank Nifty
Current 27529 (fut: 27571)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 25,450. Stop-short positions at 27,700. Big moves could go till 27,900, 27,225. Trend is not clear.
Sun Pharma
Current price: Rs 426
Target price: Rs 418
Keep a stop at 430 and go short. Add to the position between 420-422. Book profits at 418.
Tata Steel
Current price: Rs 483
Target price: Rs 465
Keep a stop at 477 and go short. Add to the position between 467-469. Book profits at 465.
Tech Mahindra
Current price: Rs 705
Target price: Rs 718
Keep a stop at 699 and go long. Add to the position between 713-717. Book profits at 718.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
