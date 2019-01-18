Today's picks: From Sun Pharma to Tata Steel, hot stocks to watch on Friday

Nifty

Current: 10,905 (fut: 10915)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 10,825. Stop-short positions at 10,995. Big moves could go till 11,050, 10,750. A long 10,700p (52), short 10,600p (35) could gain 10-15 if the index tests 10,825.

Bank Nifty

Current 27529 (fut: 27571)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 25,450. Stop-short positions at 27,700. Big moves could go till 27,900, 27,225. Trend is not clear.

Sun Pharma

Current price: Rs 426

Target price: Rs 418

Keep a stop at 430 and go short. Add to the position between 420-422. Book profits at 418.

Tata Steel

Current price: Rs 483

Target price: Rs 465

Keep a stop at 477 and go short. Add to the position between 467-469. Book profits at 465.

Tech Mahindra

Current price: Rs 705

Target price: Rs 718

Keep a stop at 699 and go long. Add to the position between 713-717. Book profits at 718.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated