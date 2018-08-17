Today's picks: From Sun Pharma to Vedanta, hot stocks to watch on Friday

Nifty

Current: 11,385 (fut: 11,417) Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 11,350. Stop-short positions at 11,495. Big moves could go till 11,550, 11,275. A long 11,400p (93), short 11,300p (60) could gain 15-20 if 11,350 is tested.

Bank Nifty

Current: 27,826 (futures: 27,936)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 27,800. Stop-short positions at 28,050. Big moves could go till 27,600, 28,225. Trend could stay negative.

Sun Pharma

Current price: Rs 620

Target price: Rs 630

Keep a stop at Rs 615 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 625 and Rs 628. Book profits at Rs 630.

Vedanta

Current price: Rs 209

Target price: Rs 205

Keep a stop at Rs 211 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 206 and Rs 207. Book profits at Rs 205.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated