Today's picks: From Sun Pharma to Vedanta, hot stocks to watch on Friday

-
ALSO READ
Today's picks: From Vedanta to Sun Pharma, hot stocks to watch on Tuesday
Today's picks: From Maruti Suzuki to Vedanta, hot stocks to watch today
Pharma shares in focus as Nifty Pharma index rises 2%
Today's picks: From Sun Pharma to CIL, hot stocks to watch on Tuesday
Nifty Pharma index up for fifth straight day; Sun Pharma up 14% in a week
-
Nifty
Current: 11,385 (fut: 11,417) Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 11,350. Stop-short positions at 11,495. Big moves could go till 11,550, 11,275. A long 11,400p (93), short 11,300p (60) could gain 15-20 if 11,350 is tested.
Bank Nifty
Current: 27,826 (futures: 27,936)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 27,800. Stop-short positions at 28,050. Big moves could go till 27,600, 28,225. Trend could stay negative.
Sun Pharma
Current price: Rs 620
Target price: Rs 630
Keep a stop at Rs 615 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 625 and Rs 628. Book profits at Rs 630.
Vedanta
Current price: Rs 209
Target price: Rs 205
Keep a stop at Rs 211 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 206 and Rs 207. Book profits at Rs 205.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU