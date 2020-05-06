JUST IN
Today's picks: HCL Tech to Tata Motors, hot stocks to watch on Thursday

Devangshu Datta 

Markets

Nifty

Current: 9205 (fut: 9222)

Target: NA

Stop long positions at 9075. Stop short positions at 9375. Big moves could go till 9500, 8950. A long May 14, 8900p (132) , short 8700p (75) could gain 30-50 if the index falls below 9000.


Bank Nifty

Current 19271 (fut: 19295)

Target: NA

Stop long positions at 19100. Stop short positions at 19500. Big moves could go till 19750, 18850. Trend appears bearish. A long May 14 18500p (470), short 18000p (322) could gain 250 if the 18500 support is broken.


HCL Technologies

Current price: Rs 520

Target price: Rs 532

Keep a stop at 512 and go long. Add to the position between 528-530. Book profits at 532.


Tata Motors

Current price: Rs 81

Target price: Rs 77.5

Keep a stop at 83 and go short. Add to the position between 78-79. Book profits at 77.5.


State Bank of India

Current price: Rs 170

Target price: Rs 165

Keep a stop at 172 and go short. Add to the position between 166-167. Book profits at 165.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
First Published: Wed, May 06 2020. 02:39 IST

