Today's picks: Hero to Tata Motors, hot stocks to watch on Wednesday

Nifty
Current: 11,992 (fut: 12,019)
Target: NA
Stop long positions at 11,920. Stop short positions at 12,120. Big moves could go till 12,250, 11,750. Trend seems negative. A long Feb 27 11,900p (47), short 11,800p (26) could gain 10-15 if the index drops below 11,900.
Bank Nifty
Current: 30,562 (fut: 30,625)
Target: NA
Keep a stop at Rs 793 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 806-809. Book profits at Rs 810.
Hero MotoCorp
Current: Rs 2,253
Target: Rs 2,225
Keep a stop at Rs 2,265 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 2,230-2,235. Book profits at Rs 2,225.
Tata Motors
Current: Rs 162
Target: Rs 158
Keep a stop at Rs 164 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 159-160. Book profits at Rs 158.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
