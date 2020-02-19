Today's picks: Hero to Tata Motors, hot stocks to watch on Wednesday

Nifty



Current: 11,992 (fut: 12,019)

Target: NA

Stop long positions at 11,920. Stop short positions at 12,120. Big moves could go till 12,250, 11,750. Trend seems negative. A long Feb 27 11,900p (47), short 11,800p (26) could gain 10-15 if the index drops below 11,900.

Bank Nifty



Current: 30,562 (fut: 30,625)

Target: NA

Keep a stop at Rs 793 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 806-809. Book profits at Rs 810.

Hero MotoCorp



Current: Rs 2,253

Target: Rs 2,225

Keep a stop at Rs 2,265 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 2,230-2,235. Book profits at Rs 2,225.

Tata Motors

Current: Rs 162

Target: Rs 158

Keep a stop at Rs 164 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 159-160. Book profits at Rs 158.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated