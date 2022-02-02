Too conservative or well balanced? How brokerages interpret Budget 2022

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: This Budget brings more infra, more growth and more jobs, says PM
Budget 2022 picks: Top stocks and sectors to bet on
Budget 2022-23: FY23 capital expenditure target may top Rs 6.5 trillion
Will 5G come in the way of India's flight safety?
What should you expect from the Budget session?
-
The Budget 2022 proposals have mostly got a thumbs-up from most brokerages, who believe the government has doled out enough incentives via capex outlay to push demand. Here's a quick look into how they have interpreted the Budget math and the sectors they remain bullish and bearish on in this backdrop.
Morgan Stanley
The budget maintains a pro-growth bias with slightly looser-than-expected fiscal deficit targets. The government's estimates for the fiscal deficit are higher than we expected at 6.9 per cent of GDP for F2022 and 6.4 per cent of GDP for F2023. We are looking at a new capex cycle and, hence, a new profit cycle and an exit from the RBI. That augurs well for our overweight sectors such as Financials, Discretionary Consumption and Industrials. Remain underweight on exporters and defensives, including Technology, Healthcare, Energy and Materials.
Edelweiss Securities
This budget can be best described as a conservative one in its revenue estimations, spends (too cautious given some demand weaknesses), focus (primarily Infrastructure, and new industries), and tax approach (no major changes), which is a good thing. Overall, the underlying fiscal support to aggregate demand (fiscal impulse) remains somewhat negative in FY23, although to the extent that spending tilt is towards capex, it is more productive. However, higher-than-expected market borrowing has pushed bond yields higher. This, along with fading global reflation, is likely to make 2022 outlook more uncertain. Retain our December 2022 target for the Nifty at 18,000. Remain overweight on IT, Banks, Auto (two-wheelers), and Consumer staples. There’s some risk to Consumer staples – particularly rural – given the lack of demand impulses or budget support, but would hold that position amid our defensive positioning on the market, as global and rate risks linger.
ICICI Securities
The current environment for profit and investment cycle resembles the early stage of the 2003-08 cycle while the interest rate cycle has just started to turn from the bottom. Market valuations remain high at 20.6x on a one-year forward basis thereby constraining high returns expectations. However, stocks related to the capex cycle and related credit growth are in the nascent stage of a growth cycle and valuations are nowhere close to the euphoric valuations visible in the ‘growth and low volatility’ stocks in the market.
Motilal Oswal Securities
Just like in FY22, the government will have an option to either spend more or to consolidate further in FY23. Such conservative receipt estimates are the primary reason for higher-than-expected fiscal deficit and, thus, borrowings in FY22/FY23, which spooked the debt markets. From an equity market perspective, the budget, on balance, has no unpleasant surprises. Economic recovery in FY23 coupled with vaccination progress would continue to drive demand recovery ahead. Crude prices around $90 will present a challenge for inflation ahead and act as a risk for fiscal math. We prefer BFSI, IT, Consumer, Telecom, Metals and Cement; Underweight on Auto and Energy.
Prabhudas Lilladher
The phase of making easy money in the markets like 2021 is over and they're likely to remain volatile in 2022. We remain overweight and increase weightage on Engineering/ capital Goods and Banks. Fading Covid wave will boost demand and fortunes of discretionary segments like Apparel, Footwear, Multiplex, Travel and Tourism, Aviation etc. Retain base case Nifty target at 19,979 as we value NIFTY at 10 per cent premium to last 10-year's average PE of 20.5x on December 2023 EPS of Rs 887. Worst-case scenario Nifty target is 18,183 in case volatility persists.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU