Top 10 compaines lose Rs 2.5 trillion in market-capital; RIL worst hit

A weak broader market pulled down the combined market valuation of the top 10 most valued Indian companies by a whopping Rs 2.55 trillion last week, with taking the steepest hit.

The equity market witnessed severe drubbing last week, with the Sensex falling sharply by 1,850.15 points to end at 34,376.99.

From the top 10 pack, RIL's (m-cap) plummeted Rs 1.32 trillion to Rs 6.65 trillion.

(TCS) took the second biggest hit, with its valuation plunging Rs 311.64 billion to Rs 8.05 trillion, while that of ITC tanked Rs 239.32 billion to Rs 3.39 trillion.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's m-cap nosedived Rs 170 billion to Rs 2 trillion and that of Maruti Suzuki India slumped Rs 138.21 billion to Rs 2.08 trillion.

suffered an erosion of Rs 116.29 billion to Rs 5.33 trillion and that of Ltd (HUL) fell sharply by Rs 104.33 billion to Rs 3.37 trillion.





The valuation of HDFC dived Rs 68.12 billion to Rs 2.90 trillion and that of went down by Rs 64.25 billion to Rs 2.30 trillion.

Similarly, the m-cap of Infosys fell by Rs 26.21 billion to Rs 3.15 trillion.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, stood at number one position, followed by Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), HDFC Bank, ITC, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, SBI, Maruti and