Top 10 firms lose Rs 3.91 trillion in m-cap; TCS, RIL biggest laggards

-
ALSO READ
TCS Q4 result today: Here are top brokerage expectations on its performance
Investors rush for TCS buyback: Should you join the bandwagon?
TCS Q4 net profit rises 7% to Rs 9,926 cr, revenue surges 16%
Sensex falls 388 pts, Nifty holds 17,500; private banks shine, metals crack
Will the IT sector deliver a stellar show in Q4?
-
The market valuation of the top-10 most valued firms plunged by a whopping Rs 3.91 lakh crore last week, in tandem with a steep sell-off in equities, with TCS and and Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit.
Past week, the BSE Sensex plunged 2,943.02 points or 5.42 per cent, while the NSE Nifty declined 908.30 points or 5.61 per cent.
Markets have been extremely bearish of late amid rate hikes by global central banks, unrelenting foreign fund outflows and jump in crude oil prices.
The market valuation of the 10 most valued domestic firms eroded by Rs 3,91,620.01 crore last week.
From the top-10 firms, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was the top loser, as its market valuation tumbled Rs 1,01,026.4 crore to stand at Rs 11,30,372.45 crore.
The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) tanked Rs 84,352.76 crore to reach Rs 17,51,686.52 crore.
The valuation of Infosys eroded by Rs 37,656.62 crore to Rs 5,83,846.01 crore and that of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) plunged by Rs 34,787.49 crore to Rs 4,14,097.60 crore.
HDFC Bank's market valuation fell by Rs 33,507.66 crore to Rs 7,16,373.13 crore and that of HDFC dived Rs 22,977.51 crore to Rs 3,72,442.63 crore.
ICICI Bank's mcap declined by Rs 22,203.69 crore to Rs 4,78,540.58 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) went lower by Rs 20,535.43 crore to Rs 4,96,351.15 crore.
The mcap of State Bank of India (SBI) dipped by Rs 18,563.19 crore to Rs 3,93,575.37 crore and that of Bharti Airtel fell by Rs 16,009.26 crore to Rs 3,53,604.18 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries continued to remain the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, LIC, SBI, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU