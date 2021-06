Top 100 companies' share in cash market turnover drops over the last year

The share of the top 100 companies in total cash market turnover has reduced significantly over the last year. From 87 per cent in May 2020, it has fallen to about 50 per cent now.

This signals that the action – both in terms of price and volume – has shifted to the broader market. Outperformance of the small- and mid-cap indices, coupled with increased retail participation, have spurred the shift, say market experts. “Lots of mutual fund investors have shifted money to the small and mid-caps. And in the last few months, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have not ...