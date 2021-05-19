Top headlines: Bitcoin plunges to $30,066; IOC returns to profit in Q4FY21

Crypto market cap losses nearly $1 trn



and ethereum posted their largest one-day drop since March last year on Wednesday, with losses in the market capitalisation for the entire cryptocurrency sector approaching $1 trillion.



The sharp declines came after China banned financial and payment institutions from providing cryptocurrency services.



IOC net rises to Rs 8,781 cr in Jan-Mar quarter



Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the nation's biggest oil firm, on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected net profit of Rs 8,781.30 crore in the March quarter, helped by a surge in refining margins as higher crude prices boosted the inventory value.



Standalone net profit in January-March was at Rs 8,781.30 crore, or Rs 9.56 a share, compared with a loss of Rs 5,185.32 crore in the same period a year back, IOC Chairman S M Vaidya said.



asks creditors to consider ex-promoter Wadhawan's settlement offer



The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday directed the administrator of to present the settlement offer of the non-banking financial company's ousted promoter Kapil Wadhawan before the creditors for their consideration.



The tribunal, in an oral order, has asked the RBI-appointed administrator of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) to present the settlement plan to the Committee of Creditors (CoC).



The CoC has been given 10 days' time to consider the offer.



Vaccination should be taken 3 months after recovery from COVID-19: Health ministry



Those suffering from COVID-19 as well as those who have contracted it after taking the first vaccine dose should go for the jabs three months after fully recovering from the disease, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.



Also, COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for all lactating women and an individual can donate blood after 14 days of either receiving anti-coronavirus shot or testing RT-PCR negative, if suffering from the disease.