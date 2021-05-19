JUST IN
Sebi fines Biocon, its designated person for violating market norms
Business Standard

Top headlines: Bitcoin plunges to $30,066; IOC returns to profit in Q4FY21

Business Standard brings you the top headlines this evening

BS Web Team 

Bitcoin
Bitcoin. Photo: Bloomberg

Crypto market cap losses nearly $1 trn

Bitcoin and ethereum posted their largest one-day drop since March last year on Wednesday, with losses in the market capitalisation for the entire cryptocurrency sector approaching $1 trillion.

The sharp declines came after China banned financial and payment institutions from providing cryptocurrency services. Read more

IOC net rises to Rs 8,781 cr in Jan-Mar quarter

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the nation's biggest oil firm, on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected net profit of Rs 8,781.30 crore in the March quarter, helped by a surge in refining margins as higher crude prices boosted the inventory value.

Standalone net profit in January-March was at Rs 8,781.30 crore, or Rs 9.56 a share, compared with a loss of Rs 5,185.32 crore in the same period a year back, IOC Chairman S M Vaidya said. Read more

NCLT asks DHFL creditors to consider ex-promoter Wadhawan's settlement offer

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday directed the administrator of DHFL to present the settlement offer of the non-banking financial company's ousted promoter Kapil Wadhawan before the creditors for their consideration.

The tribunal, in an oral order, has asked the RBI-appointed administrator of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) to present the settlement plan to the Committee of Creditors (CoC).

The CoC has been given 10 days' time to consider the offer. Read more

Vaccination should be taken 3 months after recovery from COVID-19: Health ministry

Those suffering from COVID-19 as well as those who have contracted it after taking the first vaccine dose should go for the jabs three months after fully recovering from the disease, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

Also, COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for all lactating women and an individual can donate blood after 14 days of either receiving anti-coronavirus shot or testing RT-PCR negative, if suffering from the disease. Read more

First Published: Wed, May 19 2021. 21:21 IST

