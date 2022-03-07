Top headlines: Brent spikes to $139; ex-NSE MD sent to 7-day CBI custody

-
ALSO READ
TMS Ep116: Russia-Ukraine crisis, NSE, markets, red herring prospectus
Who is the mysterious yogi in the NSE saga?
CBI arrests former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna in co-location case
NSE case: CBI court dismisses Chitra Ramkrishna's anticipatory bail plea
NSE co-location case: CBI arrests former NSE GOO Anand Subramanian
-
Delhi court grants CBI 7-day custodial interrogation of Chitra Ramkrishna
A Delhi court on Monday granted CBI seven-day custodial interrogation of ex-MD & CEO of NSE Chitra Ramkrishna in co-location scam case.
The CBI produced the former managing director and chief executive officer of National Stock Exchange (NSE) before special Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal and had sought 14-day custodial interrogation in the case.
The CBI arrested the accused on Sunday after her anticipatory bail application was dismissed by the court on Saturday. Read more
Rupee plummets 84 paise to all-time low of 77.01/USD amid Ukraine crisis
The rupee tanked 84 paise to close at its lifetime low of 77.01 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday as intensifying geopolitical risks due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict pushed investors to safe haven assets.
Forex traders said escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine kept crude oil prices at an elevated level and heightened worries about domestic inflation and wider trade deficits. Read more
Brent spikes to $139 on prospect of Russia oil ban, delay in Iran deal
Oil prices spiked to their highest levels since 2008 on Monday as the United States and European allies weighed a Russian oil import ban and delays in the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets fuelled supply fears.
In the first few minutes of trade Brent crude reached $139.13 and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) hit $130.50, both benchmarks striking their highest levels since July 2008. Read more
Sachin Bansal-led Navi Technologies plans Rs 4,000 cr IPO, filing DRHP soon
Navi Technologies is planning to raise Rs 4,000 crore in fresh capital through an initial public offering (IPO). The company is expected to file its draft red herring prospectus with market regulator Sebi this week, said people in the know.
ICICI Securities, BofA and Axis Capital are the investment banks handling the share sale. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU