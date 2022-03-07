Top headlines: Brent spikes to $139; ex-NSE MD sent to 7-day CBI custody

Delhi court grants 7-day custodial interrogation of Chitra Ramkrishna

A Delhi court on Monday granted seven-day custodial interrogation of ex-MD & CEO of NSE in co-location scam case.

The produced the former managing director and chief executive officer of National Stock Exchange (NSE) before special Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal and had sought 14-day custodial interrogation in the case.

The CBI arrested the accused on Sunday after her anticipatory bail application was dismissed by the court on Saturday. Read more

plummets 84 paise to all-time low of 77.01/USD amid Ukraine crisis

The tanked 84 paise to close at its lifetime low of 77.01 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday as intensifying geopolitical risks due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict pushed investors to safe haven assets.

Forex traders said escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine kept crude oil prices at an elevated level and heightened worries about domestic inflation and wider trade deficits. Read more

Brent spikes to $139 on prospect of Russia oil ban, delay in Iran deal

Oil prices spiked to their highest levels since 2008 on Monday as the United States and European allies weighed a Russian oil import ban and delays in the potential return of Iranian crude to global fuelled supply fears.

In the first few minutes of trade reached $139.13 and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) hit $130.50, both benchmarks striking their highest levels since July 2008. Read more

Sachin Bansal-led Navi Technologies plans Rs 4,000 cr IPO, filing DRHP soon

Navi Technologies is planning to raise Rs 4,000 crore in fresh capital through an initial public offering (IPO). The company is expected to file its draft red herring prospectus with market regulator Sebi this week, said people in the know.

ICICI Securities, BofA and Axis Capital are the investment banks handling the share sale. Read more