JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

10 gm of gold selling at Rs 51,510, silver trading at Rs 62,300 a kg
Business Standard

Top headlines: LIC ownership in listed cos sees uptick, hot stocks for FPIs

Business Standard brings you the top stories this morning

Topics
top news of the day | Top 10 headlines

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Life insurance corporation, LIC
Photo: Bloomberg

Value of LIC ownership in listed companies sees an uptick, shows data

Life Insurance Corporation’s (LIC) shareholding, in value terms, in the companies listed on the NSE went up to 3.83 per cent by the end of March 2022, from 3.67 per cent as on December 31, 2021, data from primeinfobase.com shows.

LIC holding in NSE firms was worth Rs 9.89 trillion on March 31, 2022 -- 3.75 per cent more than the previous quarter. Considering only free float (non-promoter holding), LIC's share by value went up to 7.76 per cent in the quarter ended March 2022, from 7.39 per cent on December 31. Read more

From HDFC Life to ITC, here're 10 stocks that FPIs bought and sold the most

After accumulating Indian stocks for four consecutive quarters during FY21, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned net sellers in the first quarter of FY22 and continue to withdraw capital from the Indian market.

The FPI holding in India’s top 100 companies, which are part of the Nifty 100 index, declined to 24.23 per cent on average at the end of March this year, from a high of 27.5 per cent at the end of March 2021. This is the lowest FPI holdings in India’s top listed companies in at least three years. Read more

The burning question: Why are electric two-wheelers in India catching fire?

Nearly a decade ago, the first fully electric vehicle (EV) caught fire on the road in the US. It was a model from Tesla, the world’s most admired EV maker. A metal fragment punctured the underbelly of the vehicle, penetrating its battery pack, leading to a fire. Indian lawmakers and automakers have had nine years to study the incident (in fact, three Tesla Model Ss caught fire in two months in 2013) but seem to have learnt little. Read more

Ahead in curbing Covid-19 pandemic, India must monitor now: Experts

India is one of the few countries that have contained the Omicron-led wave (third one in India) reasonably well. After cases started to subside around September 2021, India maintained a relatively stable rate of infection for almost ten weeks before it was hit by Omicron, a significant mutation in Sars-CoV-2 distinct from the Delta variant that led the second wave in this country. Read more

Centre to rate PSUs on capital mgmt, investor concalls among new parameters

The number of times public sector undertakings (PSUs) have held conference calls with investors, their capital management, and debt financing are among the parameters that the Centre will use to judge their performance for the first time, a senior official in the know said. Read more

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, May 04 2022. 07:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU