Top headlines: LIC ownership in listed cos sees uptick, hot stocks for FPIs

Value of LIC ownership in listed companies sees an uptick, shows data





Life Insurance Corporation’s (LIC) shareholding, in value terms, in the companies listed on the NSE went up to 3.83 per cent by the end of March 2022, from 3.67 per cent as on December 31, 2021, data from primeinfobase.com shows.

LIC holding in NSE firms was worth Rs 9.89 trillion on March 31, 2022 -- 3.75 per cent more than the previous quarter. Considering only free float (non-promoter holding), LIC's share by value went up to 7.76 per cent in the quarter ended March 2022, from 7.39 per cent on December 31.

After accumulating Indian stocks for four consecutive quarters during FY21, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned net sellers in the first quarter of FY22 and continue to withdraw capital from the Indian market.

The FPI holding in India's top 100 companies, which are part of the Nifty 100 index, declined to 24.23 per cent on average at the end of March this year, from a high of 27.5 per cent at the end of March 2021. This is the lowest FPI holdings in India's top listed companies in at least three years.

