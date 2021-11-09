Top MF execs to speak at Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit on Tuesday

The Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit later today will see the top honchos of the industry come together for an evening of engaging discussion on some of the relevant issues facing the industry.

The Summit will kick-off with a keynote address by Usha Thorat, chairperson of the Advisory Committee and former deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India.

The first panel discussion will see six industry chiefs - Aditya Birla Sun Life MF's A Balasubramanian, Edelweiss MF's Radhika Gupta, HDFC MF's Navneet Munot, DSP MF's Kalpen Parekh, Kotak MF's Nilesh Shah and SBI MF's Vinay Tonse - get together for a session on 'Who Needs ' The topic is pertinent given that several new investors in the past year have chosen to invest directly into equities rather than go through the route.

The second panel discussion will see six investment chiefs - Nippon India MF's Manish Gunwani, Kotak MF's Lakshmi Iyer, HDFC MF's Prashant Jain, ICICI Prudential MF's S Naren, Mirae Asset MF's Nilesh Surana and PPFAS MF's Rajeev Thakkar - come together for an engaging discussion on a topic that every investor wants to know: ' - Buy, Sell or Hold'?

The proceedings will begin at 4.30 pm sharp, with Thorat's keynote address, followed by the two panel discussions moderated by Business Standard consulting editor Tamal Bandoyopadhyay.