Top mutual funds grab larger debt share after IL&FS crisis, say experts

The recent volatility in the debt market has lent a helping hand to larger fund houses in increasing their market share in debt assets. The top-five mutual funds' (MFs’) share of debt assets has increased from 52 per cent at the end of August last year (before the IL&FS crisis) to 57 per cent at the end of May.

Overall, debt assets managed by these fund houses have gone up from Rs 6.2 trillion to Rs 6.7 trillion during this period, reflecting a growth of 7 per cent. According to experts, larger fund houses are drawing the bulk of the flows coming into the liquid schemes, ...