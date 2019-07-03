Top stock calls by Religare Broking: Buy Engineers India, Power Grid Corp

-
ALSO READ
Weekly market outlook and two stock calls by Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking
Technical calls by Religare Broking: Buy Indian Oil Corporation, Lupin
Stock calls by Religare Broking: Buy HUL, Raymond, India Cements & RBL Bank
Technical calls by Religare Broking: Buy Voltas, Sell Biocon June Futures
Technical calls by Religare Broking: Buy Pidilite Industries, sell BPCL
-
Britannia Industries
Recommendation: Buy July Futures
Last Close: Rs 2787.80
Initiation range: Rs 2775-2780
Target: Rs 2875
Stop loss: Rs 2730
The share has retraced considerably from its record high and has found support around the medium term moving average (100 EMA) on the weekly chart. After spending nearly a week around that zone, it looks all set for a rebound. We advise accumulating fresh longs in the mentioned zone.
Engineers India
Recommendation: Buy
Last Close: Rs 120.45
Initiation range: Rs 119-122
Target: Rs 132
Stop loss: Rs 116
After a decent correction from the record high, the scrip has been consolidating in a zone for roughly a year on the weekly chart. It has now reached closer to the upper band of the range and is likely to witness breakout from the same in near future. Traders can accumulate within the given range.
Power Grid Corporation of India
Recommendation: Buy
Last Close: Rs 207.35
Initiation range: Rs 205-206
Target: Rs 220
Stop loss: Rs 200
Power Grid has retraced marginally of late, after making a new record high, offering fresh buying opportunity. The chart pattern and positioning of indicators are also pointing towards a steady rise ahead. Traders should utilise any dip to create fresh longs as per the given levels.
Ambuja Cements
Recommendation- Sell July Futures
Last Close: Rs 215.70
Initiation range: Rs 217-219
Target: Rs 208
Stop loss: Rs 222
Mostly cement counters are struggling these days and this stock is no different. After a marginal bounce of late, it failed to surpass the resistance hurdle of multiple moving averages i.e. (200, 100 & 50 EMA) on the daily chart and drifted lower. All indications are in the favour of a gradual decline ahead. We thus advise traders to create fresh shorts position as per the levels.
===========================================
Disclaimer: The brokerage may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
Disclaimer: http://www.religareonline.com/disclaimer
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU