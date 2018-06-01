Top stock ideas from Anand Rathi Research for today's trade

BUY

TARGET: 10,900

10,640

has closed well in the positive territory on the F&O expiry day which indicates that the short term trend has reversed from down to up. It has also taken off its previous swing resistance thus confirming the higher top and higher bottom formation. The momentum indicators although are in sell mode which is a negative sign for the bulls, however, the price action indicates that the probability of wave III of 5 up is quite high. The short term comes to 10900 whereas the can be pegged at 10640 levels.

Buy INDS

TARGET: Rs 620

STOP LOSS: Rs 570



Industries has started to form higher tops and higher bottoms with a positive buy crossover in its momentum indicators on the daily as well as the weekly charts. The wave III of wave 3 up seems to have started which means the momentum is likely to remain strong for a long time, however for the short term the comes to 620, one can buy this with a of 570. The stock has also provided a breakout from the bullish flag pattern that was formed on the hourly charts which is a bullish reversal pattern.

Buy

TARGET: Rs 860

STOP LOSS: Rs 810

has clearly provided a breakout from the sideways consolidation i.e. a parallelogram pattern with a buy crossover in its momentum indicators on the daily charts from the zero reference line. The stock prior to this breakout has risen in a five waves advancing structure, hence the probability of another five waves up is quite high. The short term comes to 860 wherein the stop loss is 810.

The author is Jay Anand Thakkar, Assistant Vice President - Equity Research at Anand Rathi.

Disclaimer: He may / may not have positions in the stocks mentioned above.