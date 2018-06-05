Top stock ideas from Anand Rathi Research for today's trade

NIFTY: BUY

TGT: 10,750

SL: 10,557

The Index has closed in the negative territory for the last couple of days, however, the rise so far has been in an upward sloping channel and it has been forming higher tops and higher bottoms on the daily charts. So, till the previous swing low of 10,557 is not broken the short term trend remains positive. On the flip side, if 10,557 break then the Index will slide till 10,200 levels.

CASTROL: BUY

TGT: Rs 187

SL: Rs 165

has closed well in the positive territory in the last trading session. The rise prior the recent correction was impulsive on the hourly charts, hence another impulse is not expected on the way up. The daily momentum indicator is well in buy mode, so one can buy for the of 187 with a of 165.

Dr. Reddy: BUY

TGT: Rs 2,087

SL: Rs 1937

It has reversed well from the lower end of the falling channel with a double bottom formation as well as with a positive divergence. The minimum equality on the upside comes to 2087 whereas on the lower side, 1937 is the swing support it has. So, we recommend buying Dr.Reddy for the of 2087 with a of 1937.

The author is Jay Anand Thakkar, Assistant Vice President - Equity Research at

