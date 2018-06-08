Top stock ideas from Prabhudas Lilladher for today: Buy Dabur, JSPL

outlook and few by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:

VIEW

Post RBI policy outcome, both and Bank Nifty rallied but market still does not confirm a clear trend unless it witnesses a clear breakout at its either levels. Nifty has got a resistance at around 10830-10850 levels while Bank Nifty would have a barrier at around 27000-27050 levels. However, the support for the day is seen at 10700 while the resistance would be at 10830 levels.

BUY

CMP: Rs 244.55

TARGET: Rs 265

STOP LOSS: Rs 232

The stock has maintained a good support base at around 222 levels and currently has moved past the significant 34WMA and 50 DMA moving averages to signify a positive bias and strength to rise further in the coming days. The indicators have turned favourable with the RSI indicating a trend reversal with a steep rise in the past two days and has signaled a buy. With good volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 265 keeping a stop loss of 232.

BUY

CMP: Rs 383.95

TARGET: Rs 415

STOP LOSS: Rs 370

The stock has been in a trending mode for quite a long time and recently a mild correction witnessed has taken support at the significant 34 WMA moving average, has made the stock to look attractive and a good stock to enter. The RSI also has shown a revival and is poised for a trend reversal to anticipate an upmove in the coming days. With consistent decent volume activity witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of keeping a stop loss of 370.

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.