Top trading calls by Anand Rathi Research for today: Buy Tech Mahindra, HUL

outlook and top by Jay Anand Thakkar, CMT -Assistant Vice President - Equity Research, Anand Rathi Research:

NIFTY: BUY

TARGET: 11,157

STOP LOSS: 10,920

closed well in the positive territory in the last trading session and has formed a bullish engulfing candlestick pattern which is quite a positive sign for the bulls in the short term. On the lower side, the Index has again taken a good support at its 200DMA which is also quite positive in the short term. So, now till 10775 levels aren’t broken the Index can bounce till 11157 levels.

TECH MAHINDRA: BUY

TARGET: Rs 839

STOP LOSS: Rs 724

The stock has formed a symmetrical triangular pattern and the momentum indicator has also provided a buy crossover on the daily charts which is a positive sign going forward. The minimum comes to 839; one can buy this with a of 724 levels.

AUROBINDO PHARMA: BUY

TARGET: Rs 810

STOP LOSS: Rs 730

The stock seems to have completed a three wave corrective fall and with that, it seems to have completed a wave 4 correction on the daily, as well as weekly charts. Now, wave 5 up seems to have started which has a minimum of 810 and thereafter 730 levels.

HINDUSTAN UNILEVER: BUY

TARGET: Rs 1,680

STOP LOSS: Rs 1,610

The stock seems to have completed a five-waves declining structure and a three wave corrective bounce is expected. The daily momentum indicator MACD has come into buy mode, hence we recommend buying this stock.

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.